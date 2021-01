UUS VALITSUS LUUBI ALL ⟩ Muhulased otsivad värskete ministrite Muhu-juurikaid

Tallinn, 26.01.2021 President Kersti Kaljulaid nimetas ametisse Kaja Kallase juhitava valitsuse. Prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas (Reform) and the new government ministers met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday morning and were appointed to office. Kaljulaid officially appointed the government at 8.44 a.m. and a swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Riigikogu at 10 a.m. From left, Liina Kersna, Minister of Education and Research and Andres Sutt, Minister of Foreign Trade and IT, both Reform. Foto Tairo Lutter, Postimees FOTO: Tairo Lutter/Postimees Grupp/scanpix Baltics