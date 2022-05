PUUST JA PUNASEKS ⟩ Saaremaa rannikul on kaks suurt USA sõjalaeva. Vaatame, mis nad endast kujutavad

050719-N-5526M-001 Arabian Gulf... The Whidbey Island class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducts Surface Action Group (SAG) operations during exercise Nautical Union. Nautical Union is a joint exercise directed through Commander Destroyer Squadron 50 (COMDESRON 50) between the U.S. and Arabian navies. Nautical Union operations include conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSO) training, air defense, anti submarine warfare, surface warfare, mine counter measures, electronic warfare, replenishment at sea (RAS), and command and control. Maritime Security Operations (MSO) set the conditions for security and stability in the maritime environment as well as complements the counter-terrorism and security efforts of regional nations. MSO deny international terrorists use of the maritime environment as a venue for attack or to transport personnel, weapons, or other material. U.S. Navy Photo by Photographers Mate 1st class Robert R. McRill, USN.

Foto: PH1(AW/SW) Robert McRill/COMUSNAVCENT